Ready and waiting

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Thursday July 28: 26 Avondale Drive, Orange:
Situated in a popular Orange estate on a generous 1004 sqm block, this is a rare property perfectly fit for a growing family. There are fouur generous-sized bedrooms all with built-in robes, while the main also has it's own ensuite.
The kitchen is located at the centre of the home and features electric cooking, dishwasher and ample storage. The open plan living, kitchen and dining make use of the abundant space, while you will be pleasantly surprised with the spacious second living area and study nook.
Outside you won't be disappointed with a securely fenced yard, timber entertaining deck, double lock-up garage attached to the home and separate double shed at the rear of the property.
