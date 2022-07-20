Planning your bathroom can be fun

To begin planning your bathroom start with considering function. Who is going to use this room? Is it a family bathroom, or a couples ensuite? Each of these options could lead you to different inclusions, like bathtubs, double vanities, twin showers, or walk-in showers. After this think about the space you realistically must work in. It can be easy to want all the wonderful inclusions you see in bathrooms featured in magazines, but you simply may not have the space for it.