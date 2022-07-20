Planning your bathroom can be fun

On The Block, bathrooms are completed - including waterproofing - in just six days. Impossible, right? In those circumstances it can be done, but it's not a realistic expectation for a normal renovation.
To begin planning your bathroom start with considering function. Who is going to use this room? Is it a family bathroom, or a couples ensuite? Each of these options could lead you to different inclusions, like bathtubs, double vanities, twin showers, or walk-in showers. After this think about the space you realistically must work in. It can be easy to want all the wonderful inclusions you see in bathrooms featured in magazines, but you simply may not have the space for it.
At a minimum you need to accommodate a single shower, a single vanity, a toilet, some storage space, and space to hang towels. How you do this will depend upon the space available, the position of windows and doors, and whether you have existing plumbing or you're starting with a clean slate.
Here are a few things to keep in mind.
1. Where you have existing plumbing, aim to keep everything in the same place, as this will save time and money.
2. If you have a toilet in your bathroom, it's preferable that you cannot see it from the door. Plan to have it either behind the door (using a floor doorstop to prevent people smashing the toilet when they open the door), or next to the vanity where it will be obscured by the cabinetry.
3. Increase your storage by using mirrored cabinets above your vanity, also making access so much easier. There are lots of decorative options, but you can save money by sticking with the stock-standard shaving cabinets and letting your other bathroom finishes do the talking.
4. Balance and symmetry are king. Depending upon the type of mirrors you use above your vanity, ensure they all balance, and that the mirrors don't extend beyond the ends of the vanity. If they, do it will look 'top heavy'. Check the dimensions of both your vanity and mirrors.
5. The position of your vanity unit, basins, tapware, mirrors, and over-head lighting is crucial. Ensure that your overhead light, centre of your mirror, and the tap all line up. In our first bathroom on The Block in 2021 we made an error and had to fix it. It just looked terrible. It's one of those things you won't notice if it's right, but you can't help but notice if it's not.
6. As part of your design, draw a lighting and electricity plan. You need to work out where you want power, so your electrician can tell you where you can have power. There are strict guidelines for safety, so you might not be able to have that wonderful chandelier hanging directly over the bathtub! Good light over the vanity is a must, as you need to see yourself clearly in the mirror.
7. We often plan to have power points hidden inside cabinets to give a cleaner look to a bathroom. If you plan to do this, make sure the vanity shelves are adjustable so you can keep your electric toothbrush or hairdryer out of sight.
