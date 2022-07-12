Central Western Daily

Bathurst Giants' Laycee Covington-Gorst earns best on ground honours in physical clash with Orange

By Sports Desk
Updated July 12 2022 - 7:41am, first published 6:00am
TAKING STOCK: Orange Tigers Emilie Lowe takes a moment during Saturday's CWAFL womens clash against Bathurst Giants. Photo JUDE KEOGH

IT was physical, the battle for contested possessions intense and the final minutes nail-biting before the Bathurst Giants women emerged eight-point winners over the Orange Tigers in their AFL Central West clash on Saturday.

