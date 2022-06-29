Central Western Daily

Heating underneath tiles for the ultimate winter warmth

June 29 2022 - 11:00pm
COSY COMFORTS: Make the switch to underfloor heating this winter. Photo: Beaumont Tiles

There's nothing worse than getting out of bed and being met with a freezing floor. Once the chill sets in, it stays! Design specialist from Beaumont Tiles, Rachel Gilding said the best way to combat the frost this winter is to install underfloor heating. Keeping your home cosy and warm, underfloor heating can help to prevent those wintry mornings and nights from infiltrating your home. Wouldn't it be great to come home and know that you could confidently take off those woolen socks without being met with icy floors? With systems accessible for living, kitchen, and wet areas like bathrooms, there's no need to withstand cold floors any longer.

