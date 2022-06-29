Central Western Daily

Effects of rate rises

By Jack Needham
June 29 2022 - 11:00pm
ANALYSIS: Property values could drop by as much as 15 per cent in two years if rates rise as expected. Picture: Shutterstock.

Property values could drop by as much as 15 per cent in the next two years if interest rates rise as expected, according to a new report from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

