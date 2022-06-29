Oasis of opportunity

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Thursday June 30: 12 Raylyn Road, Orange:
Hidden in the renowned Towac Valley with substantial views, 12 Raylyn Road not only offers the sanctuary of an expansive four bedroom, two bathroom home secluded away from the rest of the world, it also offers the bustling business of 'Towac Valley Cabins'.
Located just 10 kilometres west of Orange, this outstanding property sits among orchards, wineries and the renowned Canobolas State Forest.
This amazing haven offers a large homestead and an additional three self-sufficient cabin cottages with minimal maintenance.
The air-conditioned cabins include fully equipped kitchens, laundry, flat-screen TV and DVD player in the living room, along with private decks.
Cabins 1 and 2 are one bedroom/one bath cabins, while Cabin 3 is a larger two bedroom/ one bath cabin.
