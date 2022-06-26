Two drivers were convicted of mid-range drink-driving when they faced Orange Local Court last week.
Jack Tracey, 19, of Belgravia, and Scott Matthew Radburn, 26, of north-east Orange, were both caught drink-driving in Orange.
According to information presented to the court, Tracey returned a drink-driving reading of 0.119, despite having to abide by a 0.00 limit as a P2 driver, on May 14, 2022.
Police saw him swerve over centre lane lines while driving south along Woodward Street towards Summer Street.
He was stopped for a random breath test and initially denied drinking then later said he drank two schooners after the breath test returned a positive result.
Magistrate Susan McGowan convicted him and fined him $950. She also disqualified his driver's licence for three months and placed him on a 12-month interlock order.
"Swerving from one side of the road to the other side of the road, it seems like you are lucky to be here today," Ms McGowan said.
"A lot of young men aren't and their families are devastated."
In the other matter, Ms McGowan convicted Radburn of driving with a mid-range reading of 0.08.
According to police, he was seen swerving across Glenroi Road as he drove towards Bathurst Road.
He stopped at a petrol station and attempted to run away from the police who chased him down on foot and breath tested him revealing the positive result.
"You weren't going to get very far were you?" Ms McGowan asked when Radburn appeared before her without a solicitor.
"For a young man your driving record is not that bad, this doesn't help it, does it?
"You've just got over the mid-range but [it's] nevertheless dangerous, [you] cannot do it.
"Try to do better."
When asked why he was swerving across the road Radburn said he might not have had his headlights on
Ms McGowan fined Radburn $850, disqualified his driver's licence for three months and placed him on a 12-month interlock order.
