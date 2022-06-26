Central Western Daily

Jack Tracey, Scott Radburn face Orange Local Court for mid-range drink-driving

By Court Reporter
Updated June 26 2022 - 11:35pm, first published 11:00pm
IN COURT: Magistrate urges young drink drivers to "do better" at Orange Local Court. FILE PHOTO

Two drivers were convicted of mid-range drink-driving when they faced Orange Local Court last week.

