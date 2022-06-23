Orange Regional Gallery and Orange Regional Museum are delighted to present 'A City for Kids' a collaborative art-making and environmental education program which opens today at the Gallery.
Developed in partnership with the SPARKE network of local public primary schools and now in its third year, this annual program invites local primary school students to participate in the cultural life of their city through the creation of a large-scale art installation and associated learning programs.
Advertisement
The 2022 SPARKE project theme, developed by Sally MacLennan and Cecilie Knowles, Public Engagement and Education Officers at the Museum and Gallery, asked children to think about what a city for kids would be like, and then to make it using a range of recycled materials and their wildest imaginations.
The concept behind the exhibition is that each child develops their own part of a larger project that then comes together in the exhibition space as a single participatory artwork.
Once again the response has been fantastic and we are grateful to all primary school teachers across the region who have embraced the project and worked closely with their students to make such an inventive and colourful range of buildings.
'A City for Kids' coincides with two other exhibitions which explore aspects of the built environment; 'How Cities Work' currently showing at Orange Regional Museum until July 17 is an interactive family exhibition which reveals the secret workings of our busy urban centres, and 'Catherine O'Donnell: Beyond the Shadow' which will open at Orange Regional Gallery on 9 July featuring a 70 per cent scale replica of a fibro house.
Thanks to the hundreds of students from the following schools who make up this installation: Orange Public School, Glenroi Heights Public School, Calare Public School, Bletchington Public School, Molong Central School, Millthorpe Public School, Blayney Public School, Anson Street SSP, Bowen Public School, Borenore Public School, Clergate Public School, Mullion Creek Public School, Spring Terrace Public School, Stuart Town Public School and Nashdale Public School.
'A City for Kids' is installed in our upstairs Mary Turner Gallery until 14 August 2022. Visit Orange Regional Gallery's website for more details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.