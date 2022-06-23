Central Western Daily

At the gallery column: 'A City for Kids' showcases 'inventive and colourful' representation of Orange

By Bradley Hammond
Updated June 23 2022 - 6:53am, first published 6:48am
A City for Kids installed at Orange Regional Gallery

Orange Regional Gallery and Orange Regional Museum are delighted to present 'A City for Kids' a collaborative art-making and environmental education program which opens today at the Gallery.

