Central Western Daily

Home building crisis: Next steps

By Jack Needham
June 15 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Builders are facing major issues keeping to fixed-price contracts. Picture: Shutterstock

Construction times are up, material costs have skyrocketed and the threat of a looming wave of builder bankruptcies are all laying the groundwork for a perfect storm in Australia's residential construction industry - with new and existing home buyers, as well as renters, all likely to suffer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.