With the current changes in the property market, many Aussies are looking to sell their home. Regardless of the motivator to make the move, once you have decided to sell your property, you will need to determine how to get the most value from your home.
Luckily there are many options when it comes to giving your home a makeover on a tight timeline, with an equally tight budget.
For example, you can easily transform bedrooms and living rooms with a few coats of paint, rearranging furniture and adding new lighting.
To boost the aesthetic appeal of your home, the team at Kennards Hire suggests focusing on the bathrooms, kitchen, or exterior - or all three if you can afford it.
Naryna Whatson, branch manager at Kennards Hire in Queensland's Morayfield explores what's possible below.
Brighten up the bathrooms
If your bathroom is naturally dark, start by painting the walls in a light, bright colour.
If you've got the time, tiling is a great cool-weather job that produces satisfying results for a day or two's work, so consider giving those tired looking bathroom tiles a makeover. Alternatively, clean discoloured grouting to make it shine in its original white, or replace the grouting if this is not possible.
Replacing an outdated vanity and basin can quickly modernise the overall feel of your bathroom, and installing a large mirror to reflect light can work wonders.
Making over the kitchen
Achieve chic cupboards with a quick coat of high-quality gloss paint and new handles for a simple yet effective makeover. If you really want to wow potential buyers, installing under-cabinet lighting, such as LED strip lights, will give your kitchen a unique feature.
Salvage old benchtops by sanding the top and the outward presenting sides, then resealing them using either with a polyurethane sealer or plant-based oil. Always remember to use the right safety gear for the job, including respirators and hearing protection when sanding.
Another DIY alternative is to create your own concrete countertops by forming your own moulds and curing your counters at home using quick dry concrete.
Revamp splashbacks without splashing your cash. A tin-tile or pressed metal splashback is not only an affordable option, but with a wide range of designs available is also a beautiful and interesting addition to a home.
Bolstering the kerb appeal
Street appeal is crucial! Spruce up your house's exterior with a pressure washer to remove any build-up of grime. If it needs further work to freshen it up, a repaint will do wonders to the first impression of any home. Moving ladders and carrying paint up and down can be dangerous, which is why hiring scaffolding is recommended when house painting.
If your garden is looking a little sad, install native plants that are local to your region. Natives are beautiful on the eye, easy to take care of and perfect for attracting native birds.
