Luxurious lifestyle

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Thursday June 16: 517 Browns Creek Road, Browns Creek:
Advertisement
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 517 Browns Creek Road, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
Built in 2009, this beautiful brick veneer home offers the lifestyle you've been dreaming about. The property consists of four fantastic sized bedrooms, three with built-in-robes, and the main boasting a generous custom designed walk-in-robe.
Located just five minutes drive from Blayney, the home offers open plan living, kitchen and dining with a separate formal loungeroom, and ducted reverse cycle to keep you comfortable all year round, all situated on five spacious acres.
Over one acre is fully fenced, perfect for small children and pets.There is a gorgeous gardened fire pit area, large sundeck with custom built pizza oven and cabinetry and to top it all off you can enjoy the fully heated magnesium salt water pool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.