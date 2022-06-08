Design and detail

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Thursday June 9: 384 Lords Place, Orange:
Advertisement
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 384 Lords Place, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
This amazing home is a perfect example of Mid-Century Modern architecture with its signature features that include split levels, plenty of natural light and ample space. It's a style that allows areas to merge, and be used for different purposes.
Located on the fringe of the CBD, the home boasts floor to ceiling windows throughout and is bright and warm. The sense of space in every room flows from inside to out with north-facing entertaining areas, such as the great-sized, private alfresco.
All the interiors, the new kitchen and bathroom fit-outs, tiles, and carpets have been restored to complement the style of this era with a modern slant, while reverse cycle air-conditioning and gas heating will keep your comfortable all year round.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.