The Cancer Council NSW is urging Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to get screened. The callout is being made in conjunction with National Reconciliation Week. Cancer Council NSW community lead Ricky Puata is based in Orange and said Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people experience a higher burden of cancer than non-Indigenous Australians. "Screening rates are lower in First Nation communities due to barriers such as, shame, fear and embarrassment about screening and cancer," Mr Puata said. He said in 2017-18, the estimated participation rate for Indigenous Australians aged 50-74 in the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program was only 27.3 per cent as opposed to the 42.6 per cent of of non-Indigenous Australians. Similarly, breast cancer screening rates showed the estimated participation rate for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander females aged 50-74 years was 37.6 per cent in 2017-18 compared with 54 per cent of non-Indigenous women. He said screening is one of the most effective ways of detecting cancer early. "If we detect precancerous signs we can stop the cancer developing in the first place," Mr Puata said. "Detecting cancer when it is small means that there are better treatment options and survival prospects." There are three National Screening Programs available in Australia to detect breast, bowel and cervical cancers. "We know that 90 per cent of bowel cancer cases can be successfully treated if detected early," Mr Puata said. Cancer Council NSW is partnering with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and peak bodies across the state to improve awareness and access to screening. "We continue to work with local organisations to promote the importance of screening," Mr Puata said. "We want to have a presence in the community so people know they can come to us for support and information. "If you've got a bowel screening kit sitting in the drawer, received your invitation to have a mammogram, or know it's time to visit your clinic for your cervical screening, don't delay. Make your appointments, take the tests because they could save your life."

