Blue ribbon home

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Thursday November 30: 4 Parnoo Place, Orange:
Advertisement
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 4 Parnoo Place, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
With generous proportions throughout and a stunning elevated aspect, the dual level home at 4 Parnoo Place provides the ideal retreat for an extended family.
The top floor has a practical layout with a large living room coupled with an open plan kitchen and dining area. The dining area leads easily out to the entertaining deck where families can gather, dine and entertain while enjoying the stunning in-ground pool.
On the bottom floor, you will find fully self-contained accommodation consisting of an open plan living and bedroom area with ensuite, and two extra bedrooms with separate access to both downstairs and upstairs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.