The war in Ukraine continues to be a real concern, and when I see the widespread destruction and deaths on television news I'm immediately reminded of the Vietnam War. During that war, it was an American general who said, "In order to save the village, we had to destroy it". I'm sure that many readers will remember that quote. Let's hope that policy isn't copied and repeated in Ukraine! From the hundreds of quotations available about war, I was unable to find one that was suitable to describe the war in Ukraine. However, I'm sure that readers have their own adjectives to describe it. I appreciated the 'Disaster Country' initiative ("After the flood comes rivers of tears", Central Western Daily, 12/5). Although it seems confronting, until we reckon with the realities of climate-related disasters and truly empathise with the communities already impacted, we are unlikely to act on climate with the conviction that science tells us is required. By providing stories and insights of the people already horribly impacted, and engaging positively with the many wonderful climate solutions, 'Disaster Country' offers regular Australians the type of information and optimism that will motivate us into the positive climate action we sorely need. I see people fishing from the Icely Road side of Suma Park Dam regularly. There use to be sign saying 'no fishing' but these are long gone. I saw an older model Mitsubishi Triton and three people on small water craft fishing between 3.30pm and 4pm on May 19. I guess they don't read or watch local news and there is no way they would know fishing was prohibited. Not sure how they launch their boats as the nice new fence is all but under water with just the barbed wire just sticking above the water. Along with Mr Yeo I am disappointed with the comment by Cr Duffy to "scatter" cyclists. What did he mean by this comment? To buzz them with the horn when you pass them or to deliberately run them off the road or to simply run over them? About 18 months ago I was riding to work when I was buzzed by a car with some young people inside who then yelled from the car for me to get off the road. I recorded the number plate and had to call the local police twice before a promise that action would be taken to notify the driver that it was illegal to horn a cyclist when no danger was present. This attitude about cyclists on the road seems to even extend through to the local police and residents of Orange and as a long-term commuting cyclist I can tell you it is prevalent among drivers. The comments by a public official like Cr Duffy only confirm that it is ok to mistreat cyclist and this sort of silly action can easily lead to a fatality on the road. Cr Duffy needs to apologise for the comment and action must be taken to enforce that cyclists have a right to ride safely. At the very least Cr Duffy needs to be removed from the road safety committee.

