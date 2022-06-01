The Australian love affair with entertaining and outdoor living is showing no signs of waning, with 79 percent of Aussie's planning to either make improvements or undertake new projects in their outdoor space this year.
This is according to the latest annual Adbri Masonry's Great Australian Backyard Survey, which interviewed over 2,000 Australians about the importance of their outdoor spaces and backyards.
In addition, a backyard is high on the list of Aussie homeowner's must-haves, with over 80 percent of respondents saying it plays an important or very important part in decision making when buying a property.
After the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, our homes have become even more prominent in our lives with many working from home and seeking refuge in backyards and gardens for "time out".
"More than ever, Aussies are loving spending time in their backyards; relaxing, gardening, entertaining, and cooking," explains landscaping expert and Adbri Masonry brand ambassador, Jason Hodges.
"More than a third of us spend at least one hour a day in our backyard and if you are a family with kids even more time as the backyard becomes a safe haven for playing and being active, as well as getting the kids off their devices."
Not surprisingly, the survey results shows that 78 percent of people use and spend more time in their yards now, than in previous years, with entertaining, gardening, relaxing and actively playing with their kids, as the top key uses.
Those that will be renovating, or wish to, want to upgrade their entertaining area, add a vegie or garden patch, install a pool or create a kid-friendly area.
The survey results concluded that entertaining remains one of the top three uses of the backyard for many reasons.
"The outdoors brings an entirely different dynamic to entertaning family and friends," says Jason.
"The outdoor dining and entertaining area is a staple for every Aussie home because it adds a new dimension to how you can entertain while enhancing the appeal of your home."
Adding a cosy fire pit as part of your outdoor entertaining area also means your space becomes usable all year round.
"A fire pit is an easy DIY project using Adbri Masonry's Miniwall garden blocks, which can create a straight, curved or circular wall to work into the space you have available."
Nearly 80 percent of parents felt outside "playtime' is "very important" for their child's development and considered the yard a safe space for them to play.
As a first step to a kid-friendly backyard, make sure your fencing is in good repair, add some informal seating such as raised garden beds, include a sandpit or cubby house, and provide plenty of room for sports and games.
"Fencing can blend into the backdrop if you paint it a matte dark colour, and then plant a row of shrubs in front," says Jason. "You can also consider dressing up fencing with vertical green walls or decorative screening."
Adding a veggie patch scored top of the wish list for a kid-friendly yard. "A veggie patch provides you with so much more than just fresh homegrown produce, it is an incredible experience and one which will bring everyone satisfaction," says Jason.
"The best part about veggie patches is they are easy to build. I tend to use concrete blocks, which will never rot and can be stacked together without glue or concrete.
Other features on the backyard wish list was a pool. They both add value to a home and bring enjoyment for homeowners and their families. But overall Aussies want relaxation from their backyard spaces.
"The beauty of the backyard is its diversity, with a little effort and a dash of creativity it can be transformed into the space which is right for you, be it a Zen garden or sleek entertaining area. Plus, it can reap financial rewards when selling," says Jason.
