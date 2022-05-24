news, local-news,

A repeat disqualified driver told the police she was "just going to get food for my bird" when she was stopped by the police on November 4, 2021. Magistrate David Day sentenced Ashley Marjorie Elsley, 27, of Clinton Street, in Orange Local Court and said he would push her in the right direction. "The disqualifications just get longer and you inch yourself into going into custody," Mr Day said. Solicitor Andrew Rolfe said Elsley would have been eligible to get her licence if she followed the original disqualification. However, he said she's since taken steps to deal with her drug issues, "which have obviously had an impact on her life because she keeps coming to court. She lost employment due to her inability to drive to work". Mr Day placed her on a 12-month Community Correction Order requiring rehabilitation, and he disqualified her driver's licence for a further three months. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

