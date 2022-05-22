subscribers-only,

The Housing Plus White Tie Ball, which was raising funds to support women and children impacted by domestic violence, was held on Saturday night. Photographer Jude Keogh was there on Saturday night to take these social snaps.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3AmbFGhdyb76ViYQTbA6ES4/e1a530c0-9a93-4ca0-b9e1-8a9cfb241f1c.JPG/r62_442_5024_3246_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg