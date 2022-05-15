subscribers-only,

The 2022 Orange Show proved a bumper one on Saturday, with a big crowd defying what has been a dreary week weather-wise to roll-up to the showground and enjoy all things dagwood dogs and rides this weekend. Photographer CARLA FREEDMAN was on hand as well to snap these social photos from the event.

