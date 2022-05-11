news, local-news,

A 51-year-old woman reported missing from Boomey on Tuesday has been located safe and well. Officers from Central West Police District have been conducting inquiries to locate the woman after she failed to return home. The woman was located safe and well about 9.15am on Wednesday in the Central West district. Police would like to thank the media and public for their assistance.

