Orange Freemasons have stepped in to help out their flood-affected brothers in the northern rivers. Lodge Canoblas Lewis member Neil Milton said the lodge was approached to raise funds to help the other lodges as part of an appeal from the Grand Lodge in Sydney. Mr Milton said both lodges were flooded with the water reaching about 50 centimetres from the ceiling in Lithgow and causing the lose off all furnishings. He said the members of Lodge Canoblas Lewis raised $500 in a personal collection following their meeting on Monday night. Those funds were matched with another $500 from the lodge funds, making a total of $1000 to be donated. "At the same time, another donation of $500 was made to the Start for Life charity," Mr Milton said. "These funds will be used directly to assist people in the community." "The Start for Life charity is another Masonic charity and it supplies materials and assistance for people." The lodge meets on the second Monday of each month.

