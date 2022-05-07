news, local-news, Health, Bathurst Base Hospital, Orange Hospital

PREGNANT women, including those already in labour, are being told to drive to Orange Hospital because Bathurst Base does not have adequate staffing levels to cope. The shocking revelation comes just one day after damning findings from an inquiry into medical care in regional, rural and remote NSW, was tabled in state parliament. On Thursday, a pregnant woman presented to Health inquiry findings come as no surprise Bathurst Base Hospital in labour. She was four centimetres dilated but was told she would have to go to Orange Hospital to deliver the infant. READ MORE: Health inquiry findings come as no surprise Not only did she have to go to Orange she also had to arrange for her own transportation. The family were told there was "only one doctor on duty, and in the event the woman needed an emergency C-Section, there were not enough doctors on site to undertake the surgery." She delivered the baby in Orange, and then, had to find her own way back to Bathurst Base to be re-admitted for further care. A spokesperson for the Western NSW Local Health District apologised to the mother, and put the blame on staffing shortages due to COVID-19. "The maternity ward at Bathurst Hospital remains open, however difficulties with the availability of medical staff due to the impact of COVID-19 and the consequences of staff isolating have caused minor disruption to maternity services. READ MORE: A system in crisis: Medico says report confirms concern "Additional midwifery staff have been rostered on to minimise any impact on expectant mothers during a short period of disruption which, at this stage, could extend until Sunday 8 May. "In rare instances, and depending on the level of risk involved, it is possible that expectant mothers may need to be transferred to a neighbouring facility. "Should transfer to a neighbouring facility be required for birthing, mothers and babies will return to Bathurst Hospital once stable for any further care required. "Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) is continuing to explore all opportunities to avoid or minimise the need for transfers, including seeking additional medical coverage from other LHDs and the primary care sector. READ MORE: 'Premature deaths': Inquiry finds rural people are dying due to health system "WNSWLHD fully understands this is not what expectant mothers and their families would choose, and sincerely apologises for instances where it has become necessary for the welfare of the mother and baby, which remains our highest priority," they said. It is understood Thursday's incident is not isolated, with a number of other pregnant women also directed to Orange Hospital in recent weeks to give birth. Cr Warren Aubin, a member of Bathurst's Health Service Action Group and advocate for health services in the city, said he was disgusted to hear that was happening. "It's flabbergasting. How can a health service turn away a woman in labour. "You'd go to the doctor's surgery and get more service. That is what this inquiry is bringing out." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/ac8d7cba-1466-43db-96a4-191a036e6fc5.jpg/r2_213_4174_2570_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg