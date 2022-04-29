news, local-news,

The sounds of chamber music will fill the Orange Civic Square on Saturday as part of the Orange Chamber Music Festival's free concert CULTURED 2022. Musicians from across the country will present a series of performances, from pop-ups to intimate solo recitals, at Orange Civic Theatre, Orange Regional Gallery and Orange Regional Museum. Mayor Jason Hamling said the free event offered something for everyone, in a laid-back, family-friendly atmosphere. "We are so lucky to be able to enjoy music by some of the country's best chamber artists right here in our own backyard and what better way to experience it than in the beautiful surrounds of the South Court, the gallery and the museum," Cr Jason Hamling said. "The day promises to be an entertaining display of musical talent, with performances to interest people of all ages." One of the most popular brass bands in Australia, the NSW Police Band Brass Ensemble will kick the day off in Orange Civic Theatre at 11am by performing a repertoire of standard and contemporary pieces. This will be followed at noon by the Orange Regional Conservatorium Chamber Academy, a group of Orange's best and brightest school-age musicians, also performing at Orange Civic Theatre, premiering works by Lyle Chan, Sally Greenaway and Noel Annett. At 4.30pm American artist Emily Granger will perform contemporary harp music from her latest album In Transit at Orange Regional Gallery, in the midst of the Salvatore Zofrea exhibition The Drawn Line in the Alan Sisley Gallery. At 5.15pm and 6.15pm, Lisa Stewart and Stefan Duwe of the Acacia Quartet will be joined by local flautist David Shaw at 5.15pm and 6.15pm, performing classical music in the Orange Regional Museum, as audiences wander the exhibitions How Cities Work and Inherit. CULTURED 2022 and the festival is supported by the Australian government, Festivals Australia, Orange City Council and the NSW government. The Orange Chamber Music Festival started on Thursday and will continue until Sunday, showcasing the best artists and ensembles from across the region and the country. Visit https://ocmf.com.au/about/ for information and bookings.

