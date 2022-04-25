sport, local-sport,

After leading on two occasions, Waratahs may look at Saturday as the one that got away at Waratahs Sports Ground. Coming up against Parkes Cobras in round three of the Western Premier League, a tit-for-tat affair had 'Tahs leading 1-0 late in the first half and 2-1 close to full-time but the Cobras kept on coming, scoring just before the final whistle. Waratahs coach, Adam Scimone, was understandably dejected post-match. "It's just frustrating but that's football, it's a 90-minute game," he said. "We had our chances and couldn't capitalise on them. "Parkes always battle on and make it a difficult game so they deserved a point there but for us it's frustrating and back to the drawing board. "(We need to) work on finishing our chances, move onto next week - it's a tough competition this year and there's no easy games." 'Tahs opened their account in the 38th minute after Tim Kelly pounced with a header before Parkes debutant, Cameron Kopp, equalised in the 61st minute with a controversial goal. Lachie Peet then added to his tally of goals in the 88th minute with a terrific header that looked to be the winner. However, 40 seconds into extra time, a free kick and various attempted shots and clearances brought about an equaliser for Parkes through Hayden Westcott as the game finished at 2-2. Kopp, who's made the move from Macquarie United, explained that a half-time tactical change brought rewards. "It was a tough game, very kick and chase," he said. "'Tahs play like that - they play the long ball and use their big men up front so we had to adjust to that and we had to win the first ball and look to play our own game. "I think first half we probably played a bit long ball and matched them and second half we spoke about it and got the ball on the deck and tried to play the ball around a bit more because there was plenty of space in the middle." The centre-back added how delighted he was to get off the mark in his first game for Parkes. "First game, first goal.. as you'd see on the live stream I was over the moon," he said. "I don't score too many at the back, two centre backs scored the two goals so that's exciting." While Waratahs were disappointed with the result, Scimone agreed there were positives with Peet scoring again and Adam Brackenridge pulling off a few saves. "That would've done Lachie's confidence a world of good," he said. "And Bracko has been playing really well ever since our Australia Cup game. "He's been putting on some good saves, it's unfortunate there were those scrappy goals but other than that he keeps us in the game and I can't ask for more than that from the keeper." In other results, Lithgow Workmen's defeated Orange CYMS 5-0 while Barnestonworth United FC had the bye. Orange Waratahs 2 (Tim Kelly, Lachlan Peet) drew with Parkes Cobras 2 (Hayden Westcott, Cameron Kopp)

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/9897ca61-88f6-425c-a149-96ebf24d5af6.jpg/r0_143_3840_2313_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg