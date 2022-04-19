comment,

I know that I am only one person, but it's not the reduced speed limits that frustrate me, it's the people who tailgate you when you are keeping to those limits. Bathurst has become my "go to" town rather than Orange because I find that the drive into Orange over the last few months is way too stressful. I'm not on the road all the time but when I am I never see these limits enforced.

