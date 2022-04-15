community,

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has fired the starter's gun for the 2022 federal election. Both major parties have come out of the blocks with priorities, including aged care, tax relief, cheaper petrol etc. Disappointingly, action on climate change seems to be at the back of the pack. Both sides of politics are looking the other way, despite the recent IPCC report warning of catastrophic climate change if we don't act within the decade. The report warns us the world has a now or never chance to avert catastrophic global warming. This means hard cuts to emissions from fossil fuel use as a matter of urgency. This sense of urgency is lacking in the election campaign. We continue to be the second largest exporter of liquified natural gas and the world's second-largest exporter of thermal coal. Neither Labor nor the LNP indicate that this should change. However, change it must, and this election is an opportunity to elect representatives who will make such change a priority. Real action to bring about change involves a planned transition away from fossil fuels. Real action involves a price on carbon or an emissions trading scheme. Real action means a drastic overhaul of our land clearing laws. Real action means ceasing the practice of signing off on new coal mining projects, and the granting of extensions to existing coal mines. Both sides of politics in Australia are also lagging on policy relating to a transition to an electric national transport fleet. There have been no announcements from either Labor or the LNP to have a fuel efficiency target or plans to end new sales of petrol vehicles. Instead, the election sweetener is for both parties to protect the public from rising petrol prices. We cannot afford to elect a Parliament that continues to ignore the decisions on climate change that have to be made if Australia is to honour its commitment to the Paris Agreement. As a participating country, we are not currently doing our bit to arrest catastrophic climate change. Three more years of climate inaction is not in the best interests of Australia. Climatologist Michael Mann was recently quoted as saying: "If you were going to pick the worst continent to live in as the climate changes, it would be Australia". We are already the hottest, driest continent on earth. We have the most to lose.

