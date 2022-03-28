news, local-news,

CHOOX has opened a pop up store in Sale Street while it waits to open its new and larger shop in the revamped Summer Centre, which will be renamed Village on Summer Street. Choox co-owner Daniel Hughes said a lot of work has gone into the layout of the new shop, which will have new equipment, outdoor seating and an expanded menu with new salads and more burgers in addition to the old favourites. "We are aiming at being super busy with the new centre. The centre is going to look great and we're building a shop that's going to stand out, it's going to be fantastic," he said. "We're adding to the menu, we're adding a bigger salad range and we're using fresh ingredients." He said they will also sell seafood and a larger burger range. Chocolate on Purpose has a new home for its artisan chocolates with Anna Franceschini at Dolce Sweets and Treats in Pym Street, Millthorpe. Chocolate on Purpose had to leave the May Raechelle Art Gallery in Millthorpe when it closed. Chocolate on Purpose owner Fiona Harrison is a proud Wiradjuri woman who shares her culture through the story of chocolate. "We source sustainably harvested ingredients from ethical suppliers. Respect for culture, land and people lie at the heart of all decisions," she said. The Remington Orange supported Ronald McDonald House Charities Orange by providing six rooms on Thursday for CEO's and managers who took part in the CEO Walk in My Shoes fundraiser. CEO Walk in My Shoes participants were Geoff Rice, Tracie Robertson, Lawrence Breen, Karla McDiarmid, Bronwyn Aberley and Kylie Johnston. They took part in the 22-hour experience at RMHC Orange to get an insight into the importance of providing free accommodation and support to families at a time of greatest need. RMHC Executive Officer Rebecca Walsh said she was appreciative of the support of The Remington Orange. She said the the CEO'S were woken during the night to take part in a simulated emergency admission of a child being rushed to hospital. They prepared breakfast for families in the house in the morning. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/384faed2-3f05-4f8b-aaab-553ce0ed3b40.jpeg/r0_1695_3024_3404_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg