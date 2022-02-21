comment,

As very close residents to former Congregational Church redevelopment we have concerns, not only regarding the heritage aspects, but the following points that would affect our quiet residential street. . Noise from customers attending and leaving a bar that will be open late at night, especially if they are sitting outside. . Noise from commercial air conditioners and refrigeration units. . Lack of parking for residents because an area of the street will be blocked off for deliveries and no parking facilities have been allocated on site. Customers will park on the street at all hours of the day. . Traffic increases both day and night. The former use as a church meant that the church was used possibly two or three days a week for only a couple of hours at a time. The congregation was very respectful when arriving and leaving the church. . Aesthetics of the heritage area. A 2-metre-high brick wall along Summer Street will affect the streetscape to look like a prison. The infill building: residence, kitchen and toilet facilities will be built with materials that don't enhance the heritage area, particularly from Bathurst Road. We have no objection to the redevelopment of the church as a café if consideration is given to the above concerns. A redevelopment along the lines of the Gingerbread House in Katoomba would be very welcome.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LTQVjNAiTH6LpDNXnFnXZp/5d3bc6df-b368-4e0e-9978-0cca9c6f42a9.jpg/r2_0_494_278_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg