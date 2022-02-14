subscribers-only,

Close to 600 classic cars, motorbikes and trucks from a wide-range of makes and models roared into Jack Brabham Park on Saturday, the same location some of the country's most revered motor racing names cut their teeth behind the wheel. The Gnoo Blas Classic Car Club Inc strives to keep alive the history of the old Gnoo Blas road racing circuit in Orange. The old circuit is an important part of motor sport history, built as a community project in 1953. Most of Australia's best drivers competed there. Jack Brabham started his road racing career at Gnoo Blas and held the lap record of more than 102mph up to the last meeting in 1961. The 2022 show was held on Saturday in Orange. Photographer JUDE KEOGH was on deck to snap these photos of the event.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/ba44e1e7-7b3e-4d44-8b4a-fdb12342424f.JPG/r0_121_5568_3267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg