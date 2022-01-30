sport, local-sport,

Rain may have been threatening, but St Pat's Old Boys top order batsmen Cooper Brien and Nic Broes unleashed in the space of 16 minutes. Broes (40 off 17) and Brien (31 off 11) put on a 57-run partnership that saw their side claim a nine-wicket win over Centennials Bulls at Morse Park 1. Saints had originally won the toss and sent Centennials into bat as the rain clouds loomed and they made light work of Bulls, with Connor Slattery and Matt Fearnley taking three each, while Broes had 2-4 off two and Mitch Taylor nabbed a wicket too. Opener Kyle Aubin was the best bat for Centennials, managing just 19, one of three bats alongside fellow opener Kurt Toole (11) and Peter McCleary (16) achieving double-digit figures. It was a bonus-point win for Saints, which keeps them in second on the BOIDC ladder. Orange City snapped a two-game losing streak, as the Warriors downed city-rivals CYMS by four wickets at Riawena Oval. The Warriors won the toss and sent the struggling green and golds into bat, with CYMS all out for 108. CYMS' top order would ultimately let the team down, the opening four bats in Mac Webster (0), John Mulhall (5), Dave Neil (6) and Thomas Belmonte (0) managing just 11 runs between them, before Hugh Le Lievre (23) and Tom West (42) tried to steady the ship. The wickets were shared amongst the Orange City bowlers, with Shaun Grenfell having the best figures with 3-12 off five overs. It took the Warriors just 19 overs to catch their city rivals with four wickets to spare, with Joe Kay's knock of 49 the highest score of the day. The loss continues CYMS poor run throughout the 2021-22 summer, the green and golds still rooted to the bottom the BOIDC ladder after nine rounds. While the rain threatened in several games, it actually brought an end to the Bathurst City-Rugby Union game early at George Park 1 on Saturday. A fixture that has turned into a great rivalry in recent times, Bulldogs won the toss and sent the lowly Redbacks into bat. Like most scores this weekend, it wasn't a round of top scores and Redbacks managed 138, with Blake Kruezberger's half century (54) not taken advantage of by his fellow batsmen. Only four other batsmen achieved double figure totals - opener Craig Townsend (11), Tom Lynch (29) and Clint Moxon (11). Flynn Taylor was the pick of the bowlers for Rugby Union, taking 4-29 off seven overs, while wickets also went to the ever reliable Jeremy Thackray (2-13), Jameel Qureshi (2-22) and Evan Jones (1-19). Bulldogs only batted for eight overs before the rain came, having finished at 2-62, opening bat Sam Macpherson scoring a high of 25 runs. The Cavaliers juggernaut has rolled on, but only just. The undefeated ladder leaders won the toss and elected to bat at Wade Park but only managed 145, one of their lowest totals of the 2021-22 BOIDC season. After some small totals from the top end of the batting order, Cameron Laird got things going for Cavaliers, hitting an equal match high of 36 runs. Daryl Kennewell led the way with the ball, the Centrals star taking 3-32 to help dismiss Cavaliers with just under an over to spare. Centrals then went in, hoping to spring a massive upset and opener Cameron Roberts got his team off to a solid start with a knock of 36. Things begun to slow down throughout the batting order but number eight Kyle Nonnenmacher did his best to keep Centrals score ticking along with an undefeated hit of 30. In the end, Centrals came up agonisingly close, falling just one run short of Cavaliers total. A great performance from City Colts has been dampened by rain, which ultimately saw the clash with ORC finish as a draw. The Tigers won the toss and sent their rivals into bat, but Colts made the most of their opportunity and piled on 8-221 from their four overs at Morse Park 1. Colts skipper Russell Gardner scored a half century (56), while openers Henry Shoemark (34) and Dan Casey (32) hit some solid scores. Pat Hill also hit the 30-run mark (38). The wickets were shared around the ORC bowlers, with Hamish Siegert and Ben Cant taking two, while Tim McKinnon, Jacob Ryan, Tait Borgstahl and Hugh Parsons had one each. With rain looming, ORC only managed the 10 overs with the bat, with opener Wayne Sellers hitting a team high of 26 not out. Mark Sheather took the only wicket for Colts, dismissing fellow opener and Tigers captain Dave Sellers for 10.

