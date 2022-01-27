news, local-news,

Charles Sturt University increased its offers to prospective students by seven per cent this year, with more than 16,000 offers made to prospective students for 2022. This includes almost 4000 offers through the university's early entry program. Offers were extended to Year 12 students on Wednesday according to the ATAR they received. Growth courses across the university include Bachelor of Nursing, Bachelor of Education (K-12) and Bachelor of Social Work. The university says there has also been a marked increase in applications to the Diploma of General Studies, which is a pathway course to undergraduate degrees. The new Bachelor of Health and Medical Science is an in-demand course on the Orange campus. There have been 435 offers made to prospective students to study at Orange in 2022. Charles Sturt Vice-Chancellor Professor Renée Leon said the number of applications the university had received during January was 13 per cent higher than in 2021. "We are pleased to see strong growth across a wide range of courses on our regional campuses, and many of our in-demand courses in allied health, veterinary science and dental science are at capacity," she said. "Our strategic focus courses in agriculture, cyber security and information technology have also seen an increase in applications. "The number of offers made to prospective students to study at our campuses has increased to 7,429 in 2022, coupled with more than 9,000 offers made to online students." Professor Leon said the overall increase in demand proves the strength in the diverse and hands-on learning experiences Charles Sturt offers, which translates into outstanding graduate outcomes for students across their courses. "For the last six years, Charles Sturt has topped the Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching Graduate Outcomes Survey (GOS)," she said. "In 2020, 84.7 per cent of our graduates were in full-time employment four months after graduation, substantially above the sector average of 68.9 per cent." "These are really important outcomes for prospective students to consider as they evaluate their tertiary education options. "Our proven track record demonstrates that Charles Sturt is focussed on connecting our graduates with industry and securing employment opportunities for them."

