AFTER six years of waiting Shakeel Anjum and Iqra Jabeen became Australian Citizens on Wednesday, along with daughters Minsa Shakeel and Mirha Shakeel, as part of Orange's Australia Day celebrations at Cook Park. The family from Pakistan were joined by eight Orange residents who took the Australian Citizenship Pledge, which was led by Orange City Council CEO David Waddell. Mr Anjum said he and Iqra had been waiting for six years to take the pledge after moving to Orange after first living in Sydney. "We're very happy, we love Australian values and culture so it's very good to become an Australian citizen," he said after taking the pledge. Mr Anjum initially travelled to Australia in 2014 to study a masters degree in accounting and was joined by Iqra several years later. A pharmacist, Iqra said the Australian way of life also caught her imagination. "The equality, discipline, that's really nice, they have the human values," she said adding she also felt career opportunities were greater here. "Here, equal pay ... and most of all it's peaceful." Also among the group taking the Citizenship Pledge was farmer Kin Hang Lam, who moved to Orange seven years ago after leaving Hong Kong for New Zealand, where he also became a citizen. Angus, as Mr Lam prefers to be called, is hoping to established a wasabi farm in Orange and has been researching the plant for about four years. He says Orange has close the right climate for it. "I would say not perfect but very close, but we've still got some problems around the summer time, it's a bit too hot. I will work on the problem but that is my hope, my dream, to set up a wasabi farm." he said. "The one you eat is a fake one but the one I grow is a real one, it's the most expensive vegetable in the world. Only Tasmania's got some and Melbourne's got some as well." "I think I'm the first one to grow wasabi [in Orange]," he said. Mr Lam has family in Hong Kong and says he does worry about them from time to time. "As long as your not touching the politics you're OK... It's a bit hard for my family and for Hong Kong people but they have no choice." Mr Waddell led the Australian Citizenship Pledge on behalf of Mayor Jason Hamling, who was unwell. He explained that legislation dictates only the CEO can step in for the pledge on behalf of the mayor. "I remember in 1983 I stood with my parents in the Randwick town hall when I ceased to be a pommie and became Australian it was a very emotional and wonderful day," he said, adding he was honoured to lead the pledges. Also taking the Pledge yesterday were Amy Chansamouth (Lao Peoples Democratic Republic), Sharon Nzaumi (Kenya), Gail Sharon Nurden (South Africa), Susannah Conor Playfair (Zimbabwe), Rafath fatima (India) and Mariyam Syeda (Australia) and Julie Logan (England).

