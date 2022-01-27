news, local-news, GrowMolong, The Heritage Cookbook, Cadia, Molong

PAYING tribute to the history of Molong, a collection of the small town's all-time favourite recipes have been merged into one big cookbook. "We have chased up the really good cooks in town to get them to donate their recipes, and also included a photo or a piece of history that goes with that particular recipe," GrowMolong's secretary, Julie Dean said. Supported to capture its culinary glow and get it off the ground for publication, Newcrest Mining's Cadia Valley Operations is the major sponsor of The Heritage Cookbook: Family Recipes From Molong and District. Cadia's general manager, Aaron Brannigan said the book was a great way to unite the community. "The cookbook is a celebration of the history and families within the Molong community," Mr Brannigan said. "It has been a challenging few years for the community, which has been impacted by drought, COVID-19, the mouse plague, and flooding." In tow of support from numerous local businesses and families, the donation - made through Cadia's Community Partnership Program - has helped turn the cookbook into a reality, with 1000 copies now available for sale. "We hope this Heritage Cookbook will provide a positive and common thread to local conversations," Mrs Dean said. While the book is said to bring undoubtedly delicious meals into the kitchens of homes across the region, a large source of its inspiration was focused on mental health. "The cookbook started off with the idea of supporting our local community with mental health issues," Mrs Dean said. "Molong has been faced with numerous challenges [over] the past few years, which has impacted the resilience, happiness and wellbeing of our small community." A portion of all sale proceeds will be donated to Beyond Blue to support mental health in the Molong community; something that Mr Brannigan wants to 'shine a light on'. "The heritage cookbook pays tribute to the history of Molong, while also continuing to shine a light on the challenges of mental health within rural communities," Mr Brannigan added. With the remaining sale proceeds set to go toward GrowMolong's next project - painting murals on the towns' large silos - the publication of The Heritage Cookbook is a big tick off the list for the township of Molong in its mission to continue thriving. Copies of the cookbook can be purchased from various outlets across the region, which include Molong's SPAR supermarket, the Molong Express newspaper, and the Shell Petrol Station on Peisley St in Orange.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/2a05b385-4905-48d4-bb27-cf874c821639.JPG/r0_370_4000_2630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg