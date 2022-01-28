news, local-news,

An Orange Theatre Company production of a musical that is beloved the world over and inspired by the songs of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, Sophie is determined discover the identity of her father brings together three men from her mother's past. Last shows on January 29 and 30. 8pm, plus 2pm matinee on Saturdays. Orange Civic Theatre. $30 to $49. Tickets through Ticketek. Join exhibition curator Lucy Stranger for a tour of The Arena, a group exhibition presenting sport as a performance. Features a range of video work, painting, photography and sculpture. Friday, January 28. 5.30pm. There will also be an official opening for The Arena and another exhibition, Jaq Davies: Marks in Time. Friday January 28, 6pm. Orange Regional Gallery. Having completed the majority of her musical education in Orange, Rachael Kwa returns to perform an intimate recital of works by Bach, Prokofiev and Piazzolla. Saturday, January 29. 2.30pm. Orange Uniting Church, 217 Anson Street. $15 to $70. The Rock Show Oz Edition is the last in a long line of rock shows put together by the late Jon English and Coralea Cameron. It features the Trilogy of Rock Band performing a huge repertoire of classic Aussie rock covers from the 60s, 70s and 80s, as well as being a tribute to the late entertainer. Saturday, February 5. 8pm. Orange Civic Theatre. $55 to $59.90. Tickets through Ticketek. The Sydney Symphony is in town for one special night, performing Tchaikovsky. The evening will carry listeners down Vienna's cobbled streets as the orchestra brings to life music from the city's past, before launching into the composers famous Fifth Symphony. Thursday, February 3. Orange Civic Theatre. $30 to $75. Tickets through Ticketek. An exhibition in collaboration with Orange & District Historical Society, Child's Play: Growing up in Orange in the 1950s and 1960s, features large-scale historical images with toys and familiar objects from the era, multimedia presentations and hands-on activities. Until March 20. Orange Regional Museum. Free. Orange gets two A Day on the Green concerts this year - one headlined by Midnight Oil and the other by ARIA award-winning pop rock outfit Lime Cordiale. They will bring their The Squeeze Freshtival 2022 tour to Heifer Station Wines on April 24. Now its third year, The Squeeze Freshtival is programmed by Lime Cordiale and this year features Thelma Plum, Client Liaison and The VANNS in support. This exhibition by local artist Julian Woods investigates the nature of death, and how all humans are mortal and "cut from the same cloth". Titled For dust you are and to dust you will return, it features a series of canvas, photographic and moving picture works using charcoal collected from areas impacted by the 2019-20 bushfires. Now until February 13. Wayout Space, Kandos. Visit visit cementa.com.au/wayout. After an absence of more than 20 years, Dale Burridge returns to the stage with a funny, moving, heartfelt exploration of the highs and lows of a life spent on - and off - the boards. A personal and intimate piece that is a tale of survival and an exploration of the many twists and turns of a life spent in "the biz" from one of Australia's true leading men. Friday, January 28. 8pm. BMEC. $32 to $56. Two exhibitions that highlight the artistry in drawing. Brett Whitely: Drawing is Everything explores the central place drawing played in the renowned artists practice. Anastasia Parmson: I Drew A Line & Called It Home creates site-specific installations that extends drawing beyond a conventional 2D format. The galleries ceramic gallery has been transformed into a fictional (drawn) living room. Bathurst Regional Art Gallery. Until February 6. Archie Roach is one of Australia's finest singer songwriters. Tell Me Why is the title of his award winning memoir and companion album, as well as this tour. It is an intimate, moving and often confronting account of his resilience and strength of spirit, and also of a great love story. It's an extraordinary odyssey of love and heartbreak, family and community, survival and renewal - and the healing power of music. Tuesday, February 8. 7.30pm. BMEC. $65. Local business owners can gather, network and get inspired at next year's BizMonth business lunch, while at the same time having a laugh courtesy of comedian Shane Jacobson, who will be guest speaker. February 10. $75. Tickets from www.bathurstbusinesshub.com.au. After being cancelled last year due to COVID, the Bathurst Street and Custom Motorcycle Show is back for 2022. See some of the best bike from across the region on show (but don't touch!). To display your bike, just turn up on the day and pay the $10 entry fee. Saturday, February 12. 10am to 2pm. Russell Street, along Kings Parade, Bathurst. Visit www.bathurstbikeshow.com. Described as "a hell of a play in a holy place", The Silver Tunnel confronts the difficult topic of suicide by celebrating life, with lots of laughs along the way. The play will act as a promotion for The Rev Bill Crews Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that supports poor, homeless and disadvantaged people across the country. April 8, 8pm. April 9, 4pm and 8pm. Bathurst Uniting Church. Free. Visit www.thesilvertunnel.org. Platform Arts Hub Blayney's annual small art prize for young artists is seeking entries. The competition is open to in schools within a 100km radius of Blayney. The theme, "Light and Shade", is open to interpretation through all art mediums. $10 entry fee per artwork, limit of two artworks per applicants. There are three age categories and an encouragement award, with prizes ranging from $50 to $500 (for first prize in the high school section). The Platform Arts Hub is closed until January 19, but that doesn't mean there aren't events in the pipeline for 2022. Already locked in is a rotating exhibition, showcasing artworks by local artists throughout January, while Textures of One returns in March with a theme of "Light and Shade". For those hanging out for fresh produce, the first Blayney Rotary Market for 2022 will be held in February. Stalls will feature seasonal fruit, veggies, fresh organic meats, cheeses, eggs and much more from local producers, as well as plants, clothing, cosmetics, jewellery, crafts, preloved goods and more. February 20. 8.30am to noon. From 8.30am. CentrePoint. The Craft Cuppa 'n' Chat group welcomes regular and new participants. Bring along anything you've finished during lockdown to show others - there might even be a craft "catwalk" to show off the talent. Every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm ... except on the first Tuesday of each month. 10am to 1pm. Millthorpe CWA Hall, 21 Pym Street. $2.50. Contact Gwen on 0409 711 244 for further enquiries. After a COVID-enforced hiatus the Oberon Rodeo is scheduled to return in 2022. Gates open 8am for a 10am start with the main event at 2pm, followed by the official after party. Saturday, February 26. Oberon Showground. $25 adult, $15 child, $65 family. Celebrate the season with the Oberon Youth Council at its Summer Festival. There will be sponge throwing, lucky door prize, jumping castle, fun games, an obstacle course, sausage sizzle, canteen and market stalls. Saturday, January 22. 10am-3pm. Oberon Recreation Ground. Enjoy an afternoon of live music by local talents, including Andy Nelson, Smith & Jones and The Safety of Life at Sea, at Renzaglia Wines and Bella Luna Vineyard. BYO picnic or add a food platter on to your ticket. Great range of Renzaglia wines available and local brewer, Cosmo Brewing, will have a selection of cleansing ales. Saturday, February 5. 2pm to 8pm. 38 Bosworth Falls Road, O'Connell. $55. Contact the winery on 02 6337 5756. Step right up and experience an agricultural show like no other. From traditional favourites through to amusements, show bags and a host of special surprises, including the 2022 Oberon Quickshear competition with one of the largest cash prices for quickshear in the world. The Oberon Show has something for everyone and culminates in a massive entertainment and fireworks display for all to see. Saturday, February 12. Oberon Showground. The performance of Finissage: Respire, Respire to close the Mel O'Callaghan: Centre of the Centre exhibition features intimate choreography of breathing techniques accompanied by a harp. The reverberating sound of breathing penetrates the space as the glass sculptures amplify and resonate the rhythmic cycles of the breath work performed. Friday and Saturday, February 4 and 5. 11am. Western Plains Cultural Centre. Register at www.westernplainsculturalcentre.org. Tom Burlinson is delving into the great American song book for a show all about the classics. Now We're Swingin' features a soundscape of swing classics by the likes of Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis Jr, Nat King Cole, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin and Frank Sinatra. Saturday, February 5. 7.30pm. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. $59 to $65. The theme for Smokescreen in 2022 is 'The River'. These are films in which a river plays an important part in the telling of the story. The African Queen features a mismatched couple (Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn) travelling down a river by boat. Saturday, February 5. 4pm. $10 or $70 for season pass. Western Plains Cultural Centre. Visit www.westernplainsculturalcentre.org/smokescreen2022 Only held a few times a year, don't miss out on grabbing a bargain or a unique, special gift from the Geurie Lions Market. Over 60 stalls offering arts, crafts and home-made goodies. Saturday, January 29. 8am to 1pm. Wise Park, Mitchell Highway, Geurie. Held the first and third Saturday of every month. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. Saturday, February 5. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park. The first NSW Commonwealth Clydesdale Horse Society (CCHS) show in two years due to COVID-19. Watch these magnificent animals being led, ridden and compete in jobs for which they were traditionally used on the land. Prizes and money up for grabs for competitors, and the opportunity for a yarn with horse owners. Sunday, February 6. Kingsfield Stud, Sugarloaf Equestrian Centre, 315 Coates Park Road, Cobbitty. Visit clydesdalensw.com. This stunning spectacular is a salute to the famous BBC Proms Concerts of London's Royal Albert Hall. Join Australia's most acclaimed international violinist, Ian Cooper, with opera stars, prima ballerinas, pipe band and The Blue Danube Orchestra to evoke the sheer exuberance of An Afternoon at the Proms Spectacular. Sunday, February 13. 2pm. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. $75 to $79. Central Coast band Little Quirks to play in Dubbo on their regional The Rain Is Coming tour, to tie in with Tamworth Country Music Festival. Last in Dubbo in 2019, Little Quirks is a high-energy folk pop band featuring siblings and cousins Jaymi Toole (vocals, mandolin), Abbey Toole (vocals, guitar) and Mia Toole (drums). Friday, April 22 . The Garden Hotel. Tickets and information at www.littlequirksband.com. Get out your binoculars and head on down to Canowindra this April from the 2nd to the 10th for a challenge like no other. The Canowindra International Balloon Challenge is set to reach new heights this year with with mass balloon launches to entertain crowds throughout the day and the Cabonne Community Balloon Glow event, featuring market stalls, live music and a special choreographed balloon show The The countdown is on to one of our favourite days of the year - the Bedgerabong Picnic Races - and the incredible rural community has been hard at work to make it all happen once again. The race day is set to go ahead on February 12 with a six race program. There are no tickets on the gate. Tickets on sale now through www.123tix.com.au. Gates open at 10am with the first race starting at around 1.30pm. Also making a return with the races are Fashions on the Field, foot races and live music from Foxxy Cleopatra. Full tote and sky channel is available on-course. The 2022 Elvis Festival in Parkes has been launched. Moved from its usual January time due to COVID, the festival returns April 20 to 24 and is jam-packed with a king-sized program of more than 200 events in a rock 'n' roll and Speedway theme (after the 1968 Elvis and Nancy Sinatra film of the same name), including free entertainment on the stage at Cooke Park. For information visit parkeselvisfestival.com.au. While it may not be on until April 23, lovers of swing dancing and rockabilly tunes, together with some delectable dinner delights are urged to book in the date. Swingin' on the Speedway is ready to set up at McFeeters Motor Museum and is being run in conjunction with the Parkes Elvis Festival. The two-course meal will be complemented by the sounds of local artist Gracey Jones, Elvis Tribute Artist, Nic "The King" Nicolas, Jake & the Cadillacs, and swing-dancing entertainment by the Sydney Swing Katz. Tickets are available now on 123tix.com.au and cost $75. Start your day at the Parkes Elvis Festival right, with the Amazing Forbes Street Breakfast. The breakfast, which has become a Friday morning favourite for Elvis-goers staying in Forbes to attend during the festival will arrive on Friday April 23. There'll be plenty of yummy brekky options to choose from in Templar Street to get you in the groove for what's to come for the rest of the day. The Forbes Winter Horse Show will trot into town on September 9 and September 10. The Show is a great opportunity for riders to get their horses and ponies out competing in the hacking and hunter rings. There will also be breed classes and an interschools ring - or for any newbies to showing - the beginner ring will be ideal. Ok, it may not be held until October 29, 2022, but general admission tickets are now on sale for the anticipated Wildflowers Festival in Mudgee. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au.

