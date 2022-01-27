This is branded content for Oakstand.
Orange is one of those regional destinations that when people visit they think to themselves, "Gee, I would really just love to live here".
With its abundance of green space and spectacular street trees, reputation for beautiful food and wine and relaxed regional lifestyle, it's one of our most liveable and loved cities.
So it's no wonder that over the last two years especially, droves of people have put that sentiment into action and made the move to enjoy all the benefits Orange has to offer.
Now a new residential development from Oakstand, the award-winning property group that's behind some of Sydney's finest residential projects, is set to add another asset to Orange. And it's one that will deliver a new level of luxury to the thriving city.
Oakstand is underway with work on its new Hillside Orange development - situated within Orange's exciting masterplanned Shiralee precinct - with plans to bring the same high quality and standards its become known for to its first regional project.
And in line with its philosophy of designing residential communities that put its customers' needs first, it's calling for people to let them know how to create the perfect place for them via a feedback survey to gauge their views.
Last month, Oakstand settled on its purchase of its 20 hectare site that's situated on the picturesque rural edge of Orange. The site offers dramatic views over Mount Canobolas and is just around the corner from the renowned Philip Shaw winery. The newly-developed Orange Private Hospital is also conveniently nearby.
Incorporating expansive open green space and parklands with a focus on retaining the mature trees already established, plus a large lake, Hillside will offer a range of house and land packages including rural lifestyle blocks, freestanding homes and townhouses to be released over multiple stages.
As part of the development, Oakstand is also considering dedicating part of the site to a separate over-55s resort-style development aimed at buyers looking for retirement living opportunities with a luxurious difference.
Since its launch in 2004, Oakstand has built a strong reputation for delivering premium-quality, architecturally-designed masterplanned projects in some of Sydney's most exclusive suburbs.
Oakstand founder and CEO David Cullen said Oakstand's mission with Hillside was to create another remarkable residential environment that would become a vibrant addition to Orange and add value to the region for the long term.
"Seeking feedback from the community on the various features is a key part of that - we want to make sure we're satisfying customer demand," said Mr Cullen, who's based in Sydney now but grew up in regional NSW, on a farm at Coonamble that his family still runs.
"The Orange Council early on took the initiative to masterplan the Shiralee area to produce a high-quality residential area, with wide streets lined with mature trees, double-sided footpaths and a high level of beautiful open spaces. That's what was very appealing for us and we want to make sure we get it exactly right to create the most livable and premium new estate in Orange."
While Oakstand has been actively searching for opportunities in many regional areas for the last two years, Orange had been at the top of its list of most sought-after destinations.
"Orange in our minds is one of the most appealing places. It's got all those great amenities people want," he said.
"It has such a good buzz to it, there are good wineries, good restaurants, good hospitals, strong employment, good transport links. The list goes on."
The first stage of the Hillside development being released in 2022 will include a mixture of 40 land and house and land packages ranging from 300 square metres to 4000 square metres.
These will be positioned alongside Shiralee Road and offer views of either the picturesque lake, Hillside's new Hilltop Park, or a neighbouring sporting oval.
As well as helping shape the future of Orange, participants in the Oakstand survey have the chance to win a delicious opportunity to try some of the city's best food and wine experiences - there's a prize of a private tour for six people valued at $1800 courtesy of popular local business Country Food Trails on offer. Complete the five-minute survey here.
Find out more about Hillside Orange or register for Stage 1 of the first release at www.hillsideorange.com.au. For more about Oakstand visit its website.
This is branded content for Oakstand.