Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Thursday January 20: 71 Sale Street, Orange: Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 71 Sale Street, Orange. Standing proud on Orange's Sale St for almost a century, this beautiful original period home built on bluestone foundations has been lovingly restored and presents a rare opportunity to own your own slice of history. Built circa 1929, the home consists of three spacious bedrooms all with built-in-robes, two bathrooms with the main displayed in a wonderful heritage style complete with full sized bathtub, and a gorgeous country-style kitchen featuring stone benchtops and plenty of storage. There are multiple living spaces providing room for family and friends including formal living and dining rooms, a casual meals and living area, and a cosy sunroom. The thoughtful renovation has retained the federation style and features stunning 11-foot ornate ceilings and fretwork, lead light windows and light fittings throughout the home, meticulously restored fireplaces, the delightful wrap-around verandah, stylish timber flooring, and exquisite French doors. Despite Orange's wide range of weather throughout the seasons, you will be comfortable all year round thanks to double glazed windows in the main bedroom, second bedroom and kitchen, new Brivis 6star central gas heating with 14 underfloor outlets, two inbuilt gas fires in the lounge and dining rooms, and a freestanding Rinnai gas heater for in between seasons. Situated on a generous 847 square metre block in the heart of the CBD, this is the perfect lifestyle property featuring well-maintained gardens, a beautiful wrapped verandah and an alfresco barbecue area, all of which are ideal for enjoying the great outdoors. Outside, you will also find a third toilet at the rear of the home, a workshop that could be converted to a home office or gym (subject to council approval), and a double tandem garage. 71 Sale Street has gorgeous street appeal, offering contemporary living while maintaining its historic character. Located in one of Orange's most sought-after neighbourhoods, the property is suitable for buyers of all types including families, downsizers, or investors. It's prime location also means that shops, cafes, schools, parks and other facilities are all within walking distance. The home's current owners said what they loved most about the property was hosting family gatherings like birthdays, wedding parties and Christmas under the large verandah. They also said the beautiful northern sun that streams through the open plan living area and alfresco made it the ideal place for reading, sewing and having a morning coffee.

