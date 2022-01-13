coronavirus,

Orange has been spared an explosion in official COVID-19 case numbers, but that dramatic swell seems on the way. NSW recorded a bumper figure of 92,264 new COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour report to 8pm on Wednesday, with the inclusion of positive Rapid Antigen Tests contributing heavily to the steep climb. There was 30,877 positive PCR tests, and over 60,000 positive RATs in the overall state figures. Across the Western NSW Local Health District, official numbers dipped from over 800 to 552 in the latest report, but that's in the main because RAT results for each district are currently not available, the health district says. There was 137 new cases in Orange, while the Local Government Areas of Cabonne and Blayney recorded 11 and six new cases respectively. Out of those stats, two each reside in Molong and Millthorpe. Across the western health district, there was 155 in Dubbo and 130 in Bathurst and there's 23 people in hospital with the virus. State-wide, it was NSW's deadliest day during the COVID-19 pandemic for the fourth time in a week, as 22 people died across the state. There were no deaths in the western region. It comes as NSW Health released its first lot of daily figures containing rapid antigen test (RAT) results. According to the data released on Thursday morning, NSW has recorded 92,264 new positive tests - 30,877 of those being PCR tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday. The health authority noted that the total included the reporting of 61,387 RATs since January 1 - the online registration system went online yesterday. Of those, 50,729 positive RAT results came from the past seven days. NSW Health said the numbers included some cases where the same person received a positive RAT result on multiple days or where an individual had a positive RAT and PCR result within the same reporting period. There were 2383 people in hospital as of Wednesday night - up from 2242 the previous day - including 182 patients in intensive care - an extra seven from 24 hours earlier. Twenty-two people died, meaning NSW for the fourth time in a week set a new record for its most deadly day of the pandemic. In Wednesday's data 21 people lost their lives, while 11 deaths were recorded on Tuesday, 18 on Monday, and 16 on Sunday. Before last weekend, the record was in October during the Delta outbreak. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/b5b02889-641f-4b87-aaac-d897b50420de.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg