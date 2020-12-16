Centennials Bulls ace Blake Aubin says his consistent omission from the Bathurst District Cricket Association representative side is "political" and has called for a Chairman's XI side to be included in the Western Zone Premier League for other snubbed aspiring rep players.
Aubin has been one of the best bats in the Bathurst Orange Inter-District Cricket competition this summer, and is the leading Royal Hotel Cup run-scorer in 2020-21.
But, so far, the red-headed batsman hasn't been sighted in a Barracudas cap, and he's hoping the frustrating roadblock in his rep career could have a creative workaround next summer.
He says an extra side in the WZPL would mean he could press his claims for higher rep honours.
Currently, there's six teams competing in this year's WZPL - Bathurst, Cowra, Dubbo, Mid West, Orange and Parkes.
The addition of a Chairman's XI - a concept used in both the Rod Hartas Trophy and Western Zone Colts carnivals - would be the best way forward, according to Aubin.
I'm just speaking for myself, but it's political.- Blake Aubin on his Western Zone Premier League snubbing in Bathurst
"Like in the [Rod Hartas Trophy] team on Sunday, there's so much talent there which may never get a go in Bathurst, because I know people have their favourites and it's probably the case everywhere," he said.
"I know there's some quality youngsters in Orange we played earlier this season and I really think there'd be a place for them in a team like a Chairman's XI."
Aubin, who's also represented Bathurst in the Rod Hartas Trophy twice this season, says he'd love a crack at higher honours.
"I think there's a lot of talent not getting a go," Aubin said.
"I'm just speaking for myself, but it's political. Teams and towns have their favourites and it would just give that 10 per cent of guys a go who really deserve it. I'd love to see it.
"They have it in a younger age group and there's definitely a place for it in the open's. It would be a good hit and it would be good to get another quality team in the competition."
