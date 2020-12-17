Region's booming hay bank to produce 'good quality hay' with next cut

FROM bare paddocks and truckloads of feed supplying livestock across the Central West to a panorama of hay in paddocks everywhere you look, this season is panacea for many farmers emerging from drought.
The main problem now is the prohibitive cost of stock.
This photo gallery was put together in one 60-kilometre round trip to the south of Orange.
Former chairman and now a director with the Australian Fodder Industry Association Frank McRae said it was a big fodder year all round, with a lot of early silage being cut, mainly because of conditions.
"You couldn't really cure hay early on and the tonnages have been high and that slows things down a bit," he said.
"It's been a big year for pasture and oats, because a lot of it hasn't been grazed off."
He said it was good to see results coming in from across the country, including South Australia and Western Victoria.
"We were pretty much cleared out by the end of 2019, exporters hold reserves, but domestically stocks were exhausted," said Mr McRae, an agronomist who now operates from Cudal.
He said while feed test labs were recording huge variations in fodder quality, generally yields were double an average or below-average year.
"The quality is often not as good because of the rapid growth, you can't have it both ways."
Mr McRae said across the country the fodder situation was looking pretty good, although southern Victorian and Tasmanian growers had been held up a bit because of damp conditions.
In parts of the Central West dryland lucerne growers could be looking at a second or third cut when in an average year they might cut only once, he said.
"The next cut should be big squares of good quality hay."
But there should be no shortage of feed in the near term, Mr McRae said some people had cut hay who currently have no stock.
"Everyone's got to fill up the sheds."
