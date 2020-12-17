Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

All rolled up: One lap to south of Orange shows bank of hay

DP
By Daniel Pedersen
Updated March 15 2024 - 12:30pm, first published December 17 2020 - 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Region's booming hay bank to produce 'good quality hay' with next cut
Region's booming hay bank to produce 'good quality hay' with next cut

FROM bare paddocks and truckloads of feed supplying livestock across the Central West to a panorama of hay in paddocks everywhere you look, this season is panacea for many farmers emerging from drought.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DP

Daniel Pedersen

Deputy editor

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.