A double degree: meet the Orange twins who do almost everything together

Orange twins Sam and Toby Williams already have a lot in common. Now they can add one more thing to the list: an engineering degree.
The pair, who are studying Bachelor of Technology (Civil) Master of Engineering (Civil) at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst, share a passion for improving infrastructure in regional communities.
"We both had similar interests in science, maths and geography during school. Civil engineering kind of fit all that criteria so it was kind of a no-brainer really to come and study engineering," Sam said.
"Mum and Dad were pretty stoked."
The pair will be using a bit of sibling rivalry to spur them along in their university careers.
Toby said he is enjoying having his brother by his side and declared he is going to be the best engineer.
"Having my brother with me makes studying a bit easier because I can just ask him about topics that we do that I might be struggling with and we'll just work through the topics together," Toby said.
"Now we're on the same level doing the same thing, we kind of help each other so we've got each other's backs to support," Sam said.
The pair are already looking to the future and opening a business together.
"I was looking into opening a business with Toby in the future once we build our skills up, that's one of [my] dreams and aspirations and his as well," Sam said.
"As an engineer, I'd like to expand on the infrastructure in regional areas specifically in subdivisions as there's a lot of people moving from the cities to these regional areas so I'd want to help with that growth."
Toby agreed, citing a passion for transport infrastructure.
"As an engineer, I would love to work in transport because I believe the links to the regional areas is the key to expanding infrastructure," he said.
The paid are two of six Orange recipients of the Transgrid $20,000 scholarship.
The scholarship helps the pair with travel costs getting to and from uni.
"The scholarship is going to help with the cost of travel," Sam said.
"It allows me not to be at my part-time job so much. I can focus all my energy into my studies."
Daniel Skrinnikoff, who is also studying technology and engineering along with Liam Leahy, Naomi Tatchell and Harrison Nitz will be given $5,000 annually for four years to ease the financial burden of study.
"Transgrid is delivering the transmission infrastructure identified as critical to enabling the Commonwealth and NSW governments' clean energy vision," executive general manager of major projects Gordon Taylor.
:Over the next decade, we are investing $14 billion on a 2,500km energy superhighway including the EnergyConnect, HumeLink and VNI West projects and we require hundreds of skilled personnel and world-class engineers,"
Transgrid is supporting 100 engineering students at the university's Bathurst campus between 2023 and
2029 to expand the skilled workforce across the industry as the clean energy transition accelerates.
Charles Sturt University Acting Director, Advancement Justin Williams thanked Transgrid for its ongoing support which is providing momentum in attracting new engineers to regional NSW.
"The engineering school at Bathurst is a fairly fledgling program. It's been around for just a handful of years, and we've seen just one cohort of graduates thus far," Mr Williams said.
"In these early years the engineering scholarship program adds that level of gravitas and backing that a partner of Transgrid's scale really brings.
"It's also a massive boon for our emerging students from regional areas to have that kind of support as they embark on a new adventure of learning about how to create the world through engineering."
Applications for the 2025 scholarship program are now open. For more information, visit this website.
