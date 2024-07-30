In a pickle: Carl's Jr collapses in Australia. Central West stores affected

The Australian franchise of US burger company Carl's Jr has entered voluntary administration following its debut Down Under in 2016.
KPMG administrators were appointed for CJ's Group, the licensee for Australia's Carl's Jr stores, on July 29..
The burger chain has stores in Bathurst and Dubbo. A development application for a franchise on Leeds Parade had been lodged with Orange City Council in April, last year.
A KPMG administrator, David Hardy, said "we will be conducting an immediate sale process of the existing store network and operations".
"We will be working with all stakeholders, including employees, suppliers and landlords, to maximise the outcome for all parties," he said.
"As voluntary administrators, our initial focus will be on stabilising the operations of CJ's Group."
The collapse will affect 24 stores owned and operated by CJ's Group including burger shops. Administrators said 20 stores will be closed immediately.
However 25 stores independently owned and run by third-party sub-licensees, will likely continue to operate unaffected, KPMG said.
Key stakeholders including suppliers and landlords will be contacted in late July or early August.
The announcement will not affect the global outlets of the burger restaurant.
