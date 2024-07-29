Major wind farm project to be downsized

One of the region's biggest wind farm projects has taken a hit.
The Kerrs Creek Wind Farm project, which is planned to be built north of Orange, will have less turbines than originally proposed.
All of the new details of the plan are in this story this morning, with new dates for community consultation included.
Elsewhere, the proposed name for Orange's partially built southern feeder road has been rejected ... and probably not for the reason you'd expect.
Senior journalist Riley Krause has the story on one of the city's greatest debates.
A 34-year-old woman has been clocked going well over the speed limit on the Mitchell Highway, you can read that story here this morning.
And in sport, hulking Kinross Year 11 student Oscar Cleary has stunned the schoolboy rugby world to storm into one of the most prestigious teams any young player can make.
Sports journalist Dom Unwin sat down with the accomplished rower on Monday. You can read Oscar's story here.
Thanks for your support.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
