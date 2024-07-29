Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Check out who braved the elements and hit the field this weekend

Jude Keogh
By Jude Keogh
July 30 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A selection of photos from the sporting fields of Orange

It was cold and wet in Orange over the weekend, but that didn't stop these teams from taking the field.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jude Keogh

Jude Keogh

Photographer

Photographer at the Central Western Daily

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.