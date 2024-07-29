Driver clocked going 165km/h on highway, teen charged with drink driving

Multiple people have been charged with drink-driving while one woman was clocked travelling more than 60km/h over the speed limit following a targeted police operation.
In total, four people were charged with drink-driving offences, while seven drivers returned positive drug tests between July 26 and July 28.
There were a further 27 speeding charges, two unrelated charges, 48 other traffic infringements, and seven defect notices issued.
At about 8.30pm on Saturday July 27, officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol were conducting speed enforcement on the Mitchell Highway, Larras Lee, when they checked a white Mazda sedan travelling at 165km/h in a 100km/h zone.
Police stopped the driver - a 34-year-old woman from Dubbo - and she was given an infringement notice for travelling more than 45km/h over the speed limit.
In a separate incident at about 1.40pm on July 28, police were conducting stationary RBT on the Escort Way, Orange, when they stopped a white Holden Cruze, for the purpose of a random breath test.
Police conducted the breath test, which allegedly returned a positive result.
The P-plater - a 17-year-old woman - was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station, where she underwent a secondary breath analysis, which allegedly returned a positive reading of 0.123.
The teenager was charged with mid-range drink driving and ordered to appear at Orange Local Court on Thursday, September 5. Her licence was suspended on the spot.
At about 10.10pm on July 27, police stopped a white Nissan 4WD on Riddell Street, Molong, for the purpose of a random breath test. Police conducted a breath test, which allegedly returned a positive result.
The man was taken to a mobile random breath testing van where he underwent a secondary breath analysis, which allegedly returned a positive reading of 0.111.
He was charged with mid-range drink driving. He is due to appear at Orange Local Court on Thursday, August 22. His licence was suspended on the spot.
Similar operations are expected to continue in the future.
The licences of all drivers returning a positive roadside drug test were suspended for 24 hours, with further action against those dependent on the outcomes once the secondary results are returned.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.