Mind Your Business: Livestock help at your service and award win for restaurants

For Tess and Fletcher Clein, the month spent settling in since moving to Orange felt like a lifetime.
That's because the pair of farm-hands "like being busy".
Having relocated from the rural QLD town of Stanthorpe to 20 minutes outside the Colour City in an effort to be closer to family in Cudal, the pair are now offering their services to all who need them.
"We're going to specialise in a few things rather than do everything," Mrs Clein said.
"We want to do a bit of pregnancy testing which I'll do and on-farm labour we're offering as well for anyone who needs a hand with cattle work, whether it's mustering, vaccinating or branding."
Although the pair both grew up on farms, Mrs Clein has a few tricks up her sleeve.
"I'm a hairdresser by trade and I actually work at Pose Hair Design two days a week," she added.
"After I did my apprenticeship I went north to the Northern Territory and did a heap of seasonal farm work. Then I contracted myself for six years and went on to managing properties."
But her desire to both chase cows and be chased was what drove her back to her roots.
"For me, I'll always do a bit of preg testing," she added.
"I'll be doing more of that and I want to do that for the rest of my life if the body holds up."
Their business - called On Farm Ag and Livestock Services - will also offer farm labour, livestock and small machinery transport.
You can contact Tess Clein on 0400 652 773.
An Australian Good Food Guide award win of any kind is one of the highest honours a restaurant could receive.
So for ten Orange eateries, it came with much delight to gain a Readers' Choice Award.
But before the big reveal, how does the award work.
Each establishment listing has a 'vote now' button.
The establishment with the most votes in their respective category and region will win a Readers' Choice Award. The award is broken up by establishment type and region.
So who managed to secure enough votes in Orange?
Well, the award winners, along with their respective category, were:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.