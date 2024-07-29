Orange schoolboy wonder picked for Australian rugby team after setting rowing record

The saying 'actions speak louder than words' is often overused but in the case of Oscar Cleary it's very fitting.
The year 11 Kinross Wolaroi School student has been named in the 2024 Australian Schoolboys rugby side to tour Fiji in October.
The Canowindra Pythons and Orange Emus junior is the first Schoolboys player from Kinross since Aidan Kelso in 2019 and the first year 11 student to be picked since former Wallaby Ben McCalman in 2005.
Cleary said it came as a shock given he was selected in the NSW Schools seconds side for the Australian Schools Rugby Championship.
"I was surprised. I wasn't expecting to really do anything so I was very happy.
"I went to the ISA [Independent Sporting Association] trial and got picked for NSW Schools seconds and our team played particularly well, we won that comp and a lot of guys got picked out of that team."
Able to play in both flanker positions as well as number eight, Cleary is also a talented rower and was part of the coxed quad scull team who set an Australian record in February.
For those who know Cleary, the selection didn't come as a surprise.
Kinross First XV coach Matt Tink said his work ethic and dedication was a credit to him.
"It's easy, [coaching him]," he said.
"He's a very driven athlete who does a lot of work when no one's around. He was part of our quad who won the Australian Rowing Championships this year as well.
"The work ethic is second to none, he's incredibly driven in all his sport. He's very easy to coach when he's so driven and athletically gifted."
"I've had a few [schoolboys reps] over the journey and this one's probably more special because he's done it from this side of the mountains where our kids don't always get looked at.
"So it is particularly pleasing, but I was especially pleased for his dad as well [second XV coach Ben Cleary]."
Cleary also thanked his coaches Tink, Nathan Short, Angus Brotherton, Liam Callaghan, Norm Moore and Sam Bettle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.