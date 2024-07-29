Revealed: the new numbers behind wind farm project's mass changes

The number of turbines planned for the Kerrs Creek Wind Farm project has been slashed, and their size has been reduced too.
The scaled-back plan for one of the biggest wind farm projects in the Central West comes on the back of public outcry, with outspoken members of the community in the Cabonne Shire declaring "there has to be a better way forward".
In December, 2023, Sam Farraway, now the Nationals candidate for Calare, called for the project to be scrapped all together.
Renewable Energy Systems (RES) Australia is behind the wind farm project, located 21 kilometres north of Orange near the farming communities of Kerrs Creek and Euchareena.
In documentation sent to nearby residents of the project, RES confirmed the number of turbines slated for the area had been reduced from 63 to 55.
While RES has also reduced the tip height of the proposed turbines to 254 metres, down from previously 280 metres.
RES says the decision to reduce the number of turbines is on the back of previous community consultation sessions, of which there are more planned in the region this week.
RES will be hosting two community drop-in information sessions to provide updates on the Kerrs Creek Wind Farm project on July 31 and August 1.
RES says the sessions are designed to share information about the revised project layout, the development of the community benefit program and technical assessments including transport, environment and visual.
Wednesday, July 31
Thursday, August 1
In the statement, RES says previous feedback on the project from "community and neighbours has resulted in improvements to the project in line with community expectations".
Those changes include the reduction in the number of turbines and "a revision of the project layout to help reduce impacts on both ecological values and neighbouring properties".
A revision of project traffic impacts along Burrendong Way has also been undertaken as a result of feedback, the statement said.
