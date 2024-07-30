'Slow-burning' Lions break finals drought with mauling of Platypi and a little help from Emus

The Pride Park quagmire wasn't the only thing making Orange City Lions players look unrecognisable on Saturday, July 27.
The Lions smashed Forbes Platypi 61-12, running in 11 tries against the team who snapped Bathurst Bulldogs' unbeaten run a week before.
It means they now possess an unassailable 12-point lead over fifth-placed Cowra Eagles and will play in the Blowes Cup finals for the first time since 2020.
Coach Greg Lee said it was very rewarding to see how far the club had come.
"There's no question the team and I are very excited about playing finals footy," he said.
"I certainly can't take all the credit. The club went through a rebuilding stage before I arrived, and I think the previous coach did an excellent job keeping most of the playing group together, which is tough when results aren't going your way.
"The foundations were pretty solid; all I did was a few renovations here and there.
"Our backs and skills coach, Dave McQueeney, reminded me that first grade only won one game in 2021, lost every game in 2022, won four games in 2023, and now we're making finals."
Lee said the side couldn't rest on its laurels and would be gunning for their first title since 2013.
"Naturally, it makes me happy, but I'm definitely not getting ahead of myself," he said.
"Making finals is only one part; now the work really starts, but I know the players are up for the challenge and will give it their all. And I will too.
"While nobody is playing for sheep stations, we all take it pretty seriously, and we're here to try and win the competition.
"I can't imagine any club is happy just to make up the numbers. Creating a slow-burning squad this season was intentional, and I was really conscious of the periodisation plan I put in place.
"I firmly believe we're seeing the dividends at the right end of the season."
City defied the atrocious conditions to put on a clinic at times on Saturday.
Lee said it was a fantastic result all-round with squad depth tested and technical aspects of their game holding up.
"I was quite surprised and pleased that so many passes stuck," he said.
"What stood out the most, though, was our depth. We lost five regular first grade starters leading up to the game, including one on the morning of game day. These things happen, and you always need a plan B.
"I had complete faith in the players who stepped in, and they didn't disappoint. They got the job done and then some."
Players faced similar conditions on Don Strachan Field across town as Emus did their rivals a favour by killing off Cowra's finals hopes.
The team in green proved far too good for the visitors, winning 46-19.
Cowra jumped out to an early lead through representative back rower Damian Michael but a late first half onslaught from Emus had the scoreline reading 30-14 at the break.
Emus face a tricky trip to Forbes in a battle which will likely decide second place with the Orange side leapfrogging the Platypi on the weekend and possessing a two-point lead.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.