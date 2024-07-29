Back to the drawing board: Southern Feeder Road name change rejected for bizarre reason

A bizarre reason why the Southern Feeder Road will not have its name changed just yet has been revealed.
Following a passionate, and at times heated, debate during the Orange City Council meeting on May 21, it was decided to change the name of the Southern Feeder to the Southern Distributor Road.
This seven votes to four decision by councillors came despite residents living on the road having unanimously supported Brabham Way. Yuranigh Way and Brabham Way were voted down by councillors.
But in a twist of fate, after submitting the proposed name change to the NSW Geographical Naming Board for final approval, the Southern Distributor Road was rejected.
Councillors were briefed about the outcome on July 26, with Steve Peterson explaining the government's decision.
"We were told that roads can't be named after a geographical direction, so north, east, south or west," he said.
"Of course, there are many roads named after a geographical direction such as the Southern Feeder. We were told we couldn't do this one."
Another such name of this ilk around Orange includes the Northern Distributor Road.
With the government's decision having already been appealed by the council once, the next steps will fall on councillors.
They will have to decide whether they continue to pursue the Southern Distributor Road name by appealing through a different avenue, or scrap the idea and re-name it something else.
Cr Peterson added the state government also rejected Yuranigh Way as a possible name change due to its similarity with Yurinigh Place.
"I think in reality everyone will be calling it the Southern Distributor," Cr Peterson said.
"If it's officially got to be called something else, then alright."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.