Teen charged after fatal motorbike crash

A teenage boy has been charged following a fatal crash in the state's west.
At about 2.15pm on Sunday, July 21, emergency services were called to the Oxley Highway at Warren, near Rifle Range Road, following reports of a crash involving two motorbikes.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District were told that after the motorbikes collided, the rider of one of them crashed into a tree.
Despite efforts from NSW Ambulance Paramedics and first responders, the rider - a 16-year-old boy died at the scene.
The other rider - also 16 - was taken to Warren Hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene was established and an investigation by the Western Plains Crash Investigation Unit into the circumstances surrounding the crash commenced.
At about 4pm on July 27, the boy was arrested at Warren Police Station and charged with dangerous driving occasioning death-drive manner dangerous, negligent driving occasioning death, unlicensed for class, use unregistered registrable class A motor vehicle on road, and use unregistered motor vehicle on road.
He was given conditional bail to appear before a children's court on Thursday, September 26.
